Manager of Guthrie dispensary that was robbed speaks out

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The manager of a dispensary that was robbed is now speaking out.

Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a dispensary called Doobies on Wednesday. The suspect fled as the manager opened fire.

“It just happened so fast you can’t ever be more prepared,” manager Zachary Johnson said.

He says the suspect came in and they were chatting about products at first.

In the surveillance video, you see the suspect talking to the manager, then getting a backpack and going behind the counter.

“He threatened me and said he had a knife, and had his hands in his sleeves, so I didn’t know what he was capable of as he tried to punch me a couple times against the wall,” Johnson said. “I let him go by me and I went towards the weapon I had and it all happened super fast, and as soon as it was done, he was halfway down the street.”

The suspect got away with about $300 worth of product.

“I was just trying to be calm and not so much avoid it, but just being aware of his body movements and where my body was placed,” Johnson said.

Pictures released by police show the suspect wearing glasses, a mask, a blue sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and tennis shoes.

Johnson is now amping up security in the store and hoping someone will recognize the suspect.

“I’m going to be carrying my firearm on my body, on my person now, unfortunately that’s what this comes to,” he said. “It’s not the vibe we want to bring into our store, but our customers understand.”