Manager of NE OKC marijuana testing lab denies allegations made by former employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The general manager of a NE OKC medical marijuana testing lab is denying allegations made by a former employee about improper testing and spoke to KFOR about a cease and desist order delivered to them by the OKCFD fire marshal on Friday.

“We said, ‘tell me what is not in compliance,’” Kris Agrawal, General Manager of Nationwide Engineering and Testing, a medical marijuana lab, told News 4 on Wednesday.

Agrawal was cited for several fire code violations, including locks on the doors that the fire department says are a fire escape hazard.

Agrawal claims the locks are required by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.



“We advised the fire department look, this is required by OBND, ‘no it’s not in compliance with our rule, you’ve got to take it out.’ I said okay, we’ll do that,” he said. “So the two departments conflicted there.”

The fire department also cited the lab for unsecure gas tanks, unsecure compressed gas tanks, exposed electrical wiring and also hazardous materials that were allegedly left just sitting out in the open.

Agrawal claims they are in compliance with fire code.

However, when News 4 checked with Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson on Wednesday he told us:

“OKCFD has not lifted the cease and desist order yet. The owner has taken the initial steps to work with our Fire Marshal to make this a legal operation, but that process is just getting started. The business is not to open at this time.”

Agrawal also addressed allegations made by former employee Nathan Tewes, who spoke to KFOR earlier this week.

“Heavy metals tests are not being performed,” Tewes said.

Tewes said the test is crucial because soils used to grow the plant can contain metals.

The OMMA confirmed they are investigating.

Agrawal told News 4 the allegation is false and they do perform heavy metal tests on all of their samples.



“We haven’t found any kind of heavy metals on any sample. It don’t occur,” Agrawal said.

KFOR left a message with the OBN to confirm what Agrawal said about the alleged required locks on the door and we are waiting to hear back.