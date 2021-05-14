Mangled stolen ATM found in field, suspect tried to destroy it with excavator

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a mangled ATM was found in a field. 

Police say it was stolen from a Bank 7 near Northwest 63rd and Western about a week ago with thousands of dollars inside. The suspect is still on the run.

Officials say the culprit used nearby construction equipment to destroy it out in a field near Northwest 97th and Broadway.

As workers were bringing the equipment back to the work site, the excavator accidentally hit a power line, causing some of the electricity at nearby businesses to go out.

Brian Corder with Build Block Building Systems was one of the businesses hit.

“It’s kind of crazy to see something like that. We noticed that the power went out and our backup systems kicked in,” he said.

He says he’s never seen anything like the bizarre scene there before.

“We continued working and were surprised because it’s usually pretty quiet over here,” he said.

The person operating the excavator was not hurt.

