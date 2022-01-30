POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KFOR) – After nearly two days, a manhunt for two men, who allegedly broke into a house and tried to steal a wood burning stove, is still underway in Pottawatomie County.

“We do these [manhunts] any time that we have enough to make us believe that the suspect is still in an area,” said Lt. Jared Strand.

The two suspects are Michael Cross and Rusty Cross. Deputies believe the two are cousins.



“They attempted to steal a wood burning stove and the homeowners interrupted them,” said Lt. Strand. “They have had numerous issues there [at the house], so I believe they either got a phone call or they just went by to check on the place and that truck was there was with our two persons of interest.”

According to Lt. Strand, the house that was broken into is the owner’s secondary home that he plans on turning into a rental property. The homeowner told KFOR on Sunday that he had no comment on the incident.

The truck the lieutenant referred to above is allegedly how one of the suspects got away. It was found Saturday evening at the corner of Aspen Drive and Kings Road.

“Which is about a mile and a half from where the burglary had taken place, and the individual had told them that his truck broke down and he was waiting on help,” said Lt. Strand.

It’s not clear how Cross got away from there.

Deputies said they’ll continue to patrol the area, using drones and searching the woods. The suspects are not considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Lt. Strand.

“We do a manhunt and attempt to get them into custody number one because they’re stealing from our citizens,” said Lt. Strand. “Then, you know, number two, we don’t know if they are going to attempt to try to break into another home and steal a vehicle or anything like that.”

Anyone with information about where Rusty and Michael Cross are is asked to call police.