Manhunt in Pottawatomie County for suspect who allegedly aimed gun at deputy

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement personnel from several agencies are participating in a manhunt in Pottawatomie County, searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is leading the manhunt in the area of Ranch Road and Kings Road. The suspect they are searching for has been identified as 32-year-old Zackery Frederick.
“The suspect pointed a firearm at a Deputy while the Deputy was pursuing the suspect,” a Sheriff’s Office official said.
Frederick then allegedly fled on foot. He is described as wearing no shirt and blue jeans. He is armed with a firearm.
“Citizens in the area use caution and report suspicious activity to our dispatch at 405-273-1727,” officials said.