Manhunt in Pottawatomie County for suspect who allegedly aimed gun at deputy

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement personnel from several agencies are participating in a manhunt in Pottawatomie County, searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy.

Zackery Frederick

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is leading the manhunt in the area of Ranch Road and Kings Road. The suspect they are searching for has been identified as 32-year-old Zackery Frederick.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at a Deputy while the Deputy was pursuing the suspect,” a Sheriff’s Office official said.

Frederick then allegedly fled on foot. He is described as wearing no shirt and blue jeans. He is armed with a firearm.

“Citizens in the area use caution and report suspicious activity to our dispatch at 405-273-1727,” officials said.