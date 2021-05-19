Manhunt in Pottawatomie County for suspect who allegedly aimed gun at deputy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Zackery Frederick

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement personnel from several agencies are participating in a manhunt in Pottawatomie County, searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy.

Photo goes with story
Zackery Frederick

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is leading the manhunt in the area of Ranch Road and Kings Road. The suspect they are searching for has been identified as 32-year-old Zackery Frederick.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at a Deputy while the Deputy was pursuing the suspect,” a Sheriff’s Office official said.

Frederick then allegedly fled on foot. He is described as wearing no shirt and blue jeans. He is armed with a firearm.

“Citizens in the area use caution and report suspicious activity to our dispatch at 405-273-1727,” officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report