Manhunt under way after man fled, allegedly pointed weapon at Pottawatomie County deputy

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County deputies are on the hunt for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at one deputy during a high speed chase.

On Wednesday, Dep. Taylor Smith said he spotted 32-year-old Zackery Frederick driving dangerously on I-40.

“Speeding, failing to maintain his lane, crossed over into the shoulder several times,” Dep. Taylor said. “Clues of possible intoxication.”

The deputy pulled him over but as soon as he stepped out of the car, Frederick took off, speeding down the embankment onto a side road.

“He had a long rifle sitting in his lap, and then he had a semi-automatic handgun that he was pointing at me on I-40,” Dep. Taylor said.

Zackery Frederick

Frederick disappeared behind some trees, then a few minutes later his truck was found abandoned in a wooded area.

Inside the truck, the guns were gone, but investigators did find signs of methampheetamine and even more evidence of it on his trail. Sheriff Mike Booth said this may indicate he is not going to tire as quickly as they initially thought.

“He may be able to go for two or three days at a time,” Sheriff Booth said.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, after hours of searching with the aid of an OHP chopper, the search was put on hold until daylight. However, deputies continued and will continue to patrol the area.

The last person who told investigators they spotted Frederick said he did not appear to be carrying anything, so deputies believe he may have ditched the weapons.

However, the sheriff is still directing his deputies to proceed with caution to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

“You don’t know what desperate people are going to do,” Sheriff Booth said.