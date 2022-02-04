MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in McCurtain County are searching for four inmates who are now missing

Around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, jailers at the McCurtain County Jail discovered four inmates missing during a routine head count.

Officials are now searching for 21-year-old Justin Michael Hughes, 28-year-old Kolby Russell Watson, 21-year-old Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, and 23-year-old Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr.







Mugshots from McCurtain County Jail

The inmates were being held on charges of distribution, possession of stolen property, and narcotics charges.

At this point, authorities say officers from county, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies are involving in the manhunt.

If you see any of the inmates, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.