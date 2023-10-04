GARVIN, Okla. (KFOR) – A manhunt is underway in Garvin County after a Cleveland County Deputy was shot and a bystander was killed Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the bystander, now identified by the District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s Office as Gwuan Frierson, was killed during an altercation between 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins and Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman near Exit 60 on I-35.

According to the affidavit, Steadman was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, on a Volkswagon Jetta near Exit 60. When the vehicle didn’t stop, Steadman conducted a tactical vehicle intervention and stopped the Jetta.

Gunfire was then exchanged between Jenkins and Steadman. During that time, Gwuan Frierson was the passenger of a dump truck travelling northbound on I-35 when Frierson was struck and killed by the gunfire.

Steadman was shot in the chin and flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says Steadman is expected to make a full recovery.

The passenger of the Jetta identified Jenkins as the driver and suspect.

Kameron Jenkins. Image courtesy OSBI.

Authorities have been searching for Jenkins ever since.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Jenkins is currently on probation for a number of violent crimes, including Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Maiming, dating back to 2016.

He was released from prison in March 2023 for another Maiming charge dating back to 2019.

Officials say Jenkins should be considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted, you should call 911 immediately.