Manhunt underway for Logan County murder suspect

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Logan County are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a homicide.

Investigators say they were called to a home near Simmons and Coltrane on Sunday night where they found the body of a man in the backyard. They say the victim appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Now, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 29-year-old Cody Scruggs.

Scruggs is described as a white man, standing 5’7″ tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities say Scruggs was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans near Coltrane and Simmons.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or (405) 282-4100. He is considered armed and dangerous.

