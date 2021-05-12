Manhunt underway in Pottawatomie County for man wanted on several felony charges

Heath Davis

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a manhunt for a man wanted on several felony charges.

Deputies are searching for Heath Davis in the area of Memorial and Walker Road, which is in the area of Southeast 89th and Arena Road in the McLoud area.

Heath Davis

Davis is wanted on several alleged felonies involving stolen property.

He was last seen dressed in blue overalls with no shirt underneath and boots.

Immediately call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at (405) 273-1727 if you see Davis.

