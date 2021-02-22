Manhunt underway near McLoud after burglary suspect leads police on high-speed chase with stolen car

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – State authorities say a manhunt is underway for a suspect who lead officers on a high-speed chase in a vehicle stolen from the scene of a burglary.

According to officials, police responded to a burglary in Nicoma Park where multiple people were arrested, but Braxton Parham stole a truck from the scene and initiated the chase.

Parham then took the pursuit to I-40 where speeds reached up to 120 mph.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers performed a pit maneuver around mile marker 175 near S McLoud Rd.

Parham lost control and the truck crashed, but he ran into the nearby woods. He is said to be wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Both AirOne and K9s are on the scene as well as authorities from OHP, OKCPD, Nicoma Park PD, Oklahoma County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices.