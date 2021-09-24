Man’s body found along Logan County road; OHP investigating

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a man’s body was found on the side of the road in Logan County.

It happened Friday morning on Broadway near Charter Oak Road.

Troopers say it appears he was hit by a car, but more questions remain.

The stretch of roadway is typically pretty quiet but Friday morning, it was a much different scene.

“It’s not really highly-traveled out here that early in the morning,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers got the call around 7:30 a.m. Friday by someone reporting a body lying on the side of the road.

They say it appears a driver hit the victim, who is described as a white middle-aged male, while traveling in the area around 7:30 a.m.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that someone knew that they struck him but that’s why we do that investigation, trying to determine who, what, where, why – all of those different things,” Foster said.

Troopers say when they arrived on scene, the man had already died, lying in the grass along the side of the road.

“That’s just where he came to rest and we’re just trying to determine where it all started,” said Foster.

Their homicide unit mapped the scene from the air and the ground.

The next step is seeing if anyone or anything can provide more clues.

“So we are trying to determine a time frame and what type of vehicles may have been in the area by talking to people and looking at other videos that may be around the area as well,” said Foster.

The man hasn’t been identified yet as troopers are working to notify his family.

If you have any information, contact OHP.