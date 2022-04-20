TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are working to identify a man whose body was found in the Arkansas River.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with Tulsa Police Department received a 911 call about a body in the Arkansas River near 56th and Riverside.

Investigators learned that two people were walking along the river and said they spotted a man who appeared to be dead in shallow water.

Authorities found the body along a sandbar in the middle of the river.

Now, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s cause of death.