MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma man’s body was recovered from a McCurtain County river after his vehicle was swept off the road.

On April 1, investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to the Mountain Fork River after a car was swept off the roadway.

Authorities say 29-year-old Ronnie Toon attempted to cross a flooded bridge when his 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck was swept off the bridge.

Around 1:30 p.m. on April 1, crews were able to find his vehicle, but his body was nowhere to be found.

On April 7, divers were able to recover Toon’s body.