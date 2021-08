MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a drowning at an Oklahoma lake in McIntosh County.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at Lake Eufaula.

Investigators say a boater on the lake spotted a man’s body in the water. The Maine Enforcement Division arrived at the scene and pulled the body from the lake.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Robert Leland Starr, Jr.