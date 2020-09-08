Man’s death ruled homicide in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Lawton are investigating after a man was found dead at a home last week.

Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a home in the 200 block of NW Northwood Ave. after receiving a call about an unconscious man.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of Donald Bowman.

Investigators say Bowman’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Right now, they are following up on leads and conducting interviews .

