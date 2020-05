OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – A man fishing in eastern Oklahoma is now in the record books after catching a large bigmouth buffalo.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Boe Meehan was fishing in Greenleaf Lake in eastern Oklahoma when he snagged the massive fish.

The bigmouth buffalo weighed in at 66 pounds and four ounces.

Meehan’s catch is now a new state record, ODWC says.