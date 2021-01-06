Many Americans cite missing stimulus payments, H&R Block, Turbo Tax customers experiencing issues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Americans say they are missing their second stimulus payment Tuesday, with many of them being H&R Block and Turbo Tax customers.

More money has brought more problems for many Americans. The second stimulus payment rolled out about one week ago, but a lot of people are saying it didn’t find its way to their bank accounts. Some said it has caused problems for them in an already tough time.

“Well, I kind of depended on that check,” said Patricia Reed, a Shawnee resident.

“It strapped me as far as financially,” said David, a Yukon resident. “I was really frustrated, I mean, it went so smooth last time.”

David said he used Turbo Tax last year, but he didn’t have a problem getting the first payment. This one ended up in a “pass through” account with Turbo Tax that he doesn’t have access too.

“It was really frustrating,” he said.

A Turbo Tax spokesperson told CNBC in an article Tuesday afternoon that they are “partnering with the IRS to help taxpayers receive their payments as quickly as possible.”

Those who used H&R Block experienced the same problems. Some still wonder why it’s being sent to the tax preparation companies in the first place.

“The money was just $600,” David said. “Would have been a step up for me and now it’s kind of like a step back.”

“It hurts so bad that I’m afraid I’m going to lose my dog,” Reed said.

Patricia Reed said she’s in the same boat. Only in her case the IRS sent her money to a bank account that’s been closed for months.

“Instead of the bank holding it for me so I could go get it, they just rejected it,” she said.

According to Reed, she is having trouble paying for heart medicine for her dog, as well as bills and medicine for herself. The IRS noted in a news release that some of the money “may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active.” Another picture with information regarding your stimulus payment can be seen below.

Stimulus payment information

However, for David and Patricia, it may be too little too late.

“I was trusting that the stimulus check was going to come through and carry me through for the rest of the month,” David said.

“I want that money because of my bills and my dog; that dog is all the family I have,” Reed said.

H&R Block took to Twitter Monday, ensuring everyone on Twitter that the money would come through by the end of the day. However, as of Tuesday night, people are still missing their payments.

As far as what’s next, the payments sent to Turbo Tax and H&R Block will be returned to the IRS so they can reissue them to the right accounts, which will cause delays.