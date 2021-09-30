Many Oklahomans unaware of ‘Slow Down, Mover Over’ law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – American Automobile Association (AAA) agents are concerned that many Oklahomans do not know what the Slow Down, Move Over law is.

A recent AAA study that almost one-third of Oklahomans are not aware of the Slow Down, Move Over law.

The law requires drivers to reduce speed and move over one lane – when it’s safe to do so – when approaching an emergency vehicle, tow truck or disabled vehicle that’s on the shoulder of the road.

There have been over 1,600 roadside deaths since 2015, according to AAA.

Jason Cravens, fleet manager for AAA Oklahoma City, spoke with KFOR on Thursday about the Slow Down, Move Over law, traffic risks and how to stay safe on the shoulder of the road.

Watch the above video for Cravens’ information on this important issue that impacts motorists across the state.