OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Many restaurants are preparing to reopen their dining rooms to customers on Friday, while others are choosing to wait a bit longer.

Starting on Friday, Gov. Stitt has given restaurants the green light to reopen as part of his ‘Open Up and Recover Safely Plan.’

For the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Restaurant Association has been working with the state and local health departments on guidelines for restaurants once they choose to reopen.



