MAPS 3 Convention Center officially opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s newest crown jewel is officially open for business. The new MAPS 3 Convention Center is expected to draw events that bring in attendees from around the world. The project has been 15 years in the making.

“The convention center has been a thought for many years and was part of the MAPS 3 vote,” said David Todd, MAPS Project Manager. “Because it was a pay-as-you-go with MAPS, the building wasn’t built immediately. We had to collect the money.”

That means, in addition to the many other attractive qualities about the center, there is a zero balance.

“This building is paid for,” Todd said. “There is no debt.”

MAPS 3 Convention Center preliminary design 3

The new convention center will be open this weekend for visitors to tour the virtual sky ceiling, two atriums, a 200,000 square foot exhibit hall, 45,000 square feet of meeting rooms, a 30,000 square foot ballroom and a big, modern kitchen.

“A lot of time people will say, ‘What does a convention center do for me? I live here, and I’ll never use it.’ There are a lot of local events that happen here. There are a lot of people from out of state here, and the money they spend here in town helps pay for our fire and our police, and our roads and that kind of thing. So that money coming into town is very important,” Todd said. “Robinson Avenue in open, and the Omni Hotel and Scissortail Park have finished across the street. So the whole area is really ready to come alive with people.”

To schedule a tour, visit okc.gov.