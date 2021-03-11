MAPS 3 Convention Center opening to the public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say it’s a big day for the City of Oklahoma City.

After more than a decade of planning, the MAPS 3 Oklahoma City Convention Center is opening to the public.

“The timing of the Convention Center’s completion is bittersweet,” said MAPS program manager David Todd. “We hoped to celebrate the building with a ribbon cutting and public tours, but to keep people safe we are waiting until the pandemic subsides in 2021.”

Officials say the $288 million center will draw events that bring attendees from around the region and the globe.

“The Convention Center is the largest single MAPS project ever and promises to bring a long-term economic impact worthy of that investment,” said Mayor David Holt. “It’s the linchpin to what is now the finest meeting destination in the country, at least for a city our size. The synergy is unparalleled between the Convention Center, Scissortail Park, the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Chesapeake Energy Arena and the OKC Streetcar that links it all to Bricktown and the rest of downtown. When we’re past COVID-19, this will draw interest to OKC we’ve never seen before. None of this would be possible without the voters of 2009, the taxpayers, and the leadership provided by former Mayor Mick Cornett, our other predecessors on the City Council, and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, which specifically championed this project. We are grateful to everyone who made this possible. Also, thanks to those who helped design and construct such a beautiful building, especially our MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board and our MAPS office.”

The new center is located east of Scissortail Park, along Robinson Ave. between S.W. 4th and S.W. 7th streets.

“This venue is a vision realized for the Chamber, as we have been championing its construction for nearly 15 years. This is undoubtedly a game-changer for Oklahoma City as we emerge as a strong convention destination,” said Greater Oklahoma City Chamber President and CEO Roy Williams. “We’re already seeing great interest and convention bookings from meeting planners who are excited that OKC provides the full attendee experience their groups expect.”

The convention center’s interior design and art reflect the city’s culture and history, while the glass walls and balconies show off the park and the state’s remarkable sunsets.

The massive 500,000-square-foot interior includes a 200,730-square-foot exhibit hall on the first floor, which is divisible into four halls.

About 45,000 square feet of meeting spaces are on all levels of the building, and many have operable walls to make the spaces flexible. The rooms can be configured to provide up to 27 meeting spaces.

The building’s fourth floor features a 30,000-square-foot ballroom along with pre-function space and a large balcony overlooking Scissortail Park.

A 9,700-square-foot junior ballroom is located on the third floor and boasts sweeping views of Scissortail Park.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project for the MAPS 3 office, Citizens Advisory Board, Convention Center Subcommittee and consultants,” added Todd. “It is an architectural gem from the floor to the ceiling, and we are proud to have completed the project on time and on budget.”

If you are interested in a tour, you can sign up here.

There will be free parking in a surface lot to the south of the building.

Visit okcconventioncenter.com for more information.