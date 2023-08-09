OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The City of Oklahoma City is looking for input on how MAPS 4 funding should be used to improve Washington, Northeast and Minnis Lakeview Parks, according to a post on Tuesday by the MAPS 4 account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The City is asking residents to fill out an online survey as they continue to gather public feedback through a series of open houses and surveys in Phase 2 of the project timeline outlined on the MAPS 4 website.

The Park Specific Open House for Washington, Northeast and Minnis Lakeview was previously held on July 27 at the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center. Those who were unable to attend the open house or have additional comments will have the opportunity to voice their opinions by filling out a survey.

There are surveys available for submitting comments on each park until August 20. For more information and to complete one of the surveys, visit maps4parks.com.