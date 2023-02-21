OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is putting aside over $150 million to upgrade our parks.

The MAPS 4 project will upgrade every neighborhood and community park outside of downtown Oklahoma City.

Organizers say of the $154 million set aside for the project, $70 million will be used to improve 105 parks throughout the metro.

The plan includes adding new soccer, basketball, and pickleball courts to some of the parks. There is also an option for community gardens.

The city wants to hear your ideas, so you can submit a survey on the MAPS for Parks section of the city’s website.