MAPS 4 sales tax collections begin in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials in Oklahoma City say that a portion of the sales tax collected on purchases is now going toward MAPS 4.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

Parks – $140 million

Youth Centers- $110 million

Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million

Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million

Family Justice Center – $38 million

Transit- $87 million

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million

Homelessness – $50 million

Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million

Animal Shelter – $38 million

Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million

Diversion Hub – $17 million

Innovation District – $71 million

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million

Beautification – $30 million

Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project will be the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million. Officials say it keeps Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged.

Instead, it is replacing the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax.

Officials say MAPS 4 sales tax collections started at midnight on Wednesday morning.