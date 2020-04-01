MAPS 4 sales tax collections begin in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials in Oklahoma City say that a portion of the sales tax collected on purchases is now going toward MAPS 4.
In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Parks – $140 million
- Youth Centers- $110 million
- Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million
- Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million
- Family Justice Center – $38 million
- Transit- $87 million
- Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million
- Homelessness – $50 million
- Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million
- Animal Shelter – $38 million
- Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million
- Diversion Hub – $17 million
- Innovation District – $71 million
- Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million
- Beautification – $30 million
- Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.
The project will be the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million. Officials say it keeps Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged.
Instead, it is replacing the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax.
Officials say MAPS 4 sales tax collections started at midnight on Wednesday morning.