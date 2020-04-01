MAPS 4 sales tax collections begin in Oklahoma City

MAPS 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials in Oklahoma City say that a portion of the sales tax collected on purchases is now going toward MAPS 4.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

  • Parks – $140 million
  • Youth Centers- $110 million
  • Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million
  • Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million
  • Family Justice Center – $38 million
  • Transit- $87 million
  • Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million
  • Homelessness – $50 million
  • Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million
  • Animal Shelter – $38 million
  • Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million
  • Diversion Hub – $17 million
  • Innovation District – $71 million
  • Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million
  • Beautification – $30 million
  • Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project will be the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million. Officials say it keeps Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged.

Instead, it is replacing the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax.

Officials say MAPS 4 sales tax collections started at midnight on Wednesday morning. 

