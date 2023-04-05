OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – MAPS 4 is inviting residents of Oklahoma City to offer input for the Neighborhood and Community Parks project.

According to the City of OKC, residents are invited to attend upcoming public open house events to give their input regarding city-wide park improvements.

The City says improvements are planned for all 105 community and neighborhood parks in Oklahoma City as part of MAPS 4. The community’s input will be used to develop a plan and evaluate current park conditions, accessibility and possible expansion needs.

MAPS 4 encourages residents to attend whichever event works best for them and share their ideas.

Upcoming open houses in April include:

Monday, April 10, 3-5 p.m. at Southwest OKC Library at 2201 SW 134th St.

Thursday, April 13, 3-6 p.m. at Sante Fe Life Center Atrium at 6300 N Sante Fe Ave

Monday, April 17, 3-5 p.m. at Capitol Hill Library at 327 SW 27th St.

Tuesday, April 18, 5-7 p.m. at South Oklahoma City Chamber at 701 W Interstate 240 Service Rd

Thursday, April 20, 5-7 p.m. at Minnis Lakeview at 12520 NE 36th St. Oklahoma City, OK

Saturday, April 22, 9-11 a.m. at Lake Overholser Boathouse at 3115 E Overholser Dr

For those who cannot attend the open houses, MAPS 4 asks that they complete the survey at maps4parks.com.

According to officials, MAPS 4 includes $69.6 million to improve municipal neighborhoods and community parks outside of the central business district. Upgrades will be determined based on onsite park assessments and current park standards as well as community feedback.

For a list of amenities and potential improvements, visit okc.gov/maps4.