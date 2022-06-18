OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The March for Dimes is holding one of its largest fundraising events to support babies in Oklahoma City this morning.

The March for Dimes’ March for Babies fundraiser is starting at 10 a.m. today, Saturday, June 18, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn in Scissortail Park.

The funds raised during the event will go toward a most worthy cause, helping Oklahoma babies.

“The U.S. remains among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially for women and babies of color. Oklahoma sadly ranks among the bottom of all states; but, we can change that,” said Monica McKee, co-chair of this year’s event.

You can also go to the March for Babies donation page to donate to the cause.