OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds pushing for gun control joined the national March for Our Lives movement by rallying at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Saturday.

“I think everybody is tired of everybody saying the same thing that we’re going to pray our way through this and we’re not going to create laws or hold anyone accountable,” said Rodney Cox, an activist.

The demonstration was one of more than 400 scheduled across the country today. It comes in the wake of the deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

“It just seems that about every week now there’s something that is going on, and our legislators are just going to have to do something as it relates to some type of gun reform,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey. “We have to do something because again, as I continue to say, at some point it’s going to hit not close to home. It’s already done that a couple of times in Taft and Tulsa.”

March for Our Lives supporters at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Image KFOR

The activists’ goal is to get lawmakers to focus on preventing gun violence.

“Well-regulated gun laws, that’s all we need. Nobody’s saying we’re trying to take the guns away, but use them correctly,” said Alasia Smith, an activist.

March for Our Lives is a youth-led movement that was born after the tragic 2018 Parkland, Fla., shooting.

“After countless mass shootings and instances of gun violence in our communities, it’s time to take back to the streets and march for our lives,” says the movement’s website.

However, when KFOR talked to lawmakers about a week ago, it didn’t appear that everyone thinks change is necessary.

“This is just another attempt for them to violate people’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” said State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, who authored Oklahoma’s anti-red flag law. “I don’t think we need to repeal any of our existing protections for the Second Amendment… It would not stop criminals from committing these acts of violence.”

The March for Our Lives website says there are also a handful for other demonstrations happening across the country tomorrow.