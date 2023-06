LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Marietta man has died after being struck by a train just outside of town Friday morning.

According to the incident report, 34-year-old Steven Burton was walking northbound on the railroad tracks around 10:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck by a train also traveling northbound.

Burton was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available.