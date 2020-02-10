Marine dealership moving to new property in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A full-service marine dealership announced that it will be moving to a new property in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say David’s Sports Center has secured a property for its new headquarters at 5000 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.

“This property is a great fit for David’s Sports Center as it fronts Reno Avenue and has visibility from I-40,” says Randy Lacey, SIOR, Vice President at CBRE. “The large showroom is perfect for a premiere boat dealership and will allow David’s Sports Center to better service their clients.

The full property includes 84,149 square feet across four buildings and over 10 acres.

“Working with Randy and Austin was a great experience. They were able to help us analyze our needs and worked hard to secure the best space possible for us. Specifically, we required more room for our expanding business and this property fits the bill perfectly,” says David Ecker, owner of David’s Sports Center. “We are very excited to offer our employees a bigger, more consolidated workspace, better parking and a location that is easier to get to and much more functional. In addition, we expect this new space to help us improve business as we will be able to better serve our clients day-to-day.”

David’s Sports Center was located at 6301 N.W. 10th St. in Oklahoma City.