MARLOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Marlow Public Schools sent elementary parents a reminder on Wednesday to pay any lunch debt from the previous school year. The text also mentioned that without a set payment arrangement with the district, the student wouldn’t be placed in a class this upcoming school year.

Marlow Elementary School. KFOR photo.

“22-23 ME Parents: Don’t forget if your student has a lunch bill from last school year & you have not paid or made arrangements to pay, your student won’t be placed in a class for [the] 2023-24 school year.” Text message to Marlow Elementary School parents

Marlow Public Schools Superintendent, Corey Holland told KFOR the district regularly sends parents reminders about debt.

“It’s heartbreaking that these are the things that parents and students are having to face,” said State House Representative Mauree Turner (D-OKC). “To say, ‘You don’t get access to public education because you couldn’t pay lunch, sorry about it,’ just feels like the antithesis of trying to create an Oklahoma standard where we all survive, right? Where we all thrive. So I guess my heart goes out to the administration that said, like, ‘Yes, this is what we need to do,’ because it also seems like there might be a failing in the system.”

Supt. Holland said the text message is a way to “motivate” parents to not only pay the debt, but to stay in constant communication with the district.

Marlow Public Schools currently has a $20,000+ lunch debt, according to Supt. Holland. He added that debt is made up by about 450 kids which is roughly a quarter of their student population.

Supt. Holland said some of that lump sum of debt has been carried over from previous school years.

“We have ways to try to assist those people. The challenge is, you know, if you advertise that a lot, then it makes the problem even worse because it almost encourages people, well, if they’ve got ways, they’re going to help them, why do it? And so we just kind of get put in that situation and the reality is we only have a couple of ways that we can go about this,” said Supt. Holland.

He explained the district could provide an alternate lunch, but then he feels as if the student receiving the alternate lunch is in a sense singled out.

“You’re bringing attention to that child who has nothing to do with the fact that the bill is not paid. So I’m just not willing to do that. I’m not willing to make a kid feel bad or guilty or shame. We’re just not going to do that,” stated Supt. Holland.

The other option would be for the school district to take parents to small claims court which is not an avenue Supt. Holland said he wants to take either.

Supt. Holland told KFOR there are forms for free or reduced lunches also offered to parents, but the issue he often sees is the parent doesn’t want to fill out.

“The most frustrating thing is we know these kids and we know a large majority of these kids would qualify. I mean, they wouldn’t even have to pay or they’d pay greatly reduce prices if the parent or guardian would just fill out the form and they won’t fill out the form,” said Supt. Holland. “If people would fill those forms out, we would, instead of having over $20,000, we’d be looking at more like five. Just just fill out the form. It’s one page. It’s very simple and then we can take care of it.”

Supt. Holland added any school funds the district is awarded cannot go to cover families’ debts.

“If somebody makes a donation and they want to apply it to someone, we can do that. But we cannot use school funds to pay debt off for somebody else. That’s just illegal. So regardless, if we have a healthy general fund or a building fund or a bond fund, those funds are not allowed to go and pay off lunch bills for people who are supposed to pay. That’s just illegal,” explained Supt. Holland.

Despite the initial text message and then a second one sent out doubling down that enrollment would not be finalized until a payment arrangement is set up, Supt. Holland said there is no real threat to students’ education.

“We’re going to educate every child. If they live here, we’re going to educate them no matter what their need, whatever the situation is, we’re going to educate them to the best of our ability. So that’s never going to be in question. Again, the idea is if you want the full rights and be in good standing, then you just need to contact us,” said Supt. Holland. “There are some other things that we’ve talked about doing. For example, when we take field trips, maybe not let them go, all these sort of things, but all those things feel punitive to the child, to me and to our principals. We really don’t want to do anything because the child’s the innocent one here.”

Moving forward, Supt. Holland said the district plans to reword the reminder text, but he doesn’t “apologize for trying to motivate people for doing what they should be doing, especially when the district is so willing to work with people and we’ve demonstrated that for years.”

Rep. Turner said the debate of who the financial burden of school lunch falls on shouldn’t exist.

“As a kid who went through public education and understanding, like all of the hurdles that students actually have to do to be able to show up fully and freely in the classroom and learn everything, having to pay for lunch or ask your parents for money when you already know you’re going through a rough time financially just seems like something the folks of Oklahoma would be willing to to help financially do away with,” stated Rep. Turner.

They’re currently devising a plan to create a system for free lunch for all kids.

“We are compiling a list of speakers and as much information as possible for the good it could do for Oklahoma, not just students, but the families who are engaging in public education in Oklahoma,” said Rep. Turner. “I think one that a lot of Oklahomans can look back on very vividly is that at the beginning of COVID and Oklahoma, when schools shut down, folks started to realize that if students weren’t getting fed in school, that they weren’t getting meals properly at home either. The average Oklahoman is one paycheck away from living on the street. To be able to take care of students and have as many needs met as possible in public education is so, so important. We saw tribal nations step up to start feeding students, and then we saw public education institutions say like, ‘Oh, okay. Like, yeah, maybe we should still allow folks to be able to come and get education and get food and meals.’ And so to be able to see things like that, community efforts pop up to take care of students was absolutely remarkable and if we could create something like that, that happens even when we aren’t facing a pandemic, then that would be, I think, miraculous for students across across Oklahoma.”

They said another issue Oklahomans face that the state needs to reevaluate is the minimum wage. Rep. Turner believes this is another factor that contributes to the unpaid school lunch.

“We haven’t seen a raise in our minimum wage since the federal set was standard at $7.25 in the beginning. And so at a time where we aren’t accounting for inflation, when we are talking about paying the people of Oklahoma equitably and inflation is eating our communities alive, it’s important to be able to help where we can,” added Rep. Turner.

Rep. Turner said the topic of private school vouchers should have been put on hold because public schools and its students need more attention.

“Right now we’ve got roughly 35,000 students in private education versus the roughly 700,000 in public education. We do not have the space or the infrastructure for every student to be in private education, but we have a really good skeleton for public education and we cannot let it die. So we have to be able to fight for students who are in public education,” they said.

Rep. Turner is hopeful through their research, they can present something viable to the State House and an interim study will be allowed in the fall.

The interim study is a model for upcoming legislation, according to Rep. Turner.

Supt. Holland encourages any Marlow Elementary parent who is struggling to pay off their debt to call their office immediately. The district’s office number is 580-658-2719.