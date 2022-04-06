OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lifestyle businesswoman and Emmy award-winning TV show host Martha Stewart took a trip to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Cheever’s Cafe while in town for Oklahoma State University’s Business Speaker Series.

According to a post by the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, Mayor David Holt and Memorial Chairman John Kennedy showed her around the outdoor site and “expressed to her the deep impact the story and the Memorial have on Oklahoma City.”

  • Martha Stewart walks with OKC Mayor David Holt (L) and OKC Memorial Chairman John Kennedy (R)
  • Martha Stewart takes photos with phone at OKC Memorial
Courtesy: Oklahoma National Memorial & Museum

Mayor Holt also took Stewart to dinner at a local restaurant, Cheever’s Cafe.

Martha Stewart poses with OKC Mayor David Holt and Rachel Holt
Courtesy: Mayor David Holt

Stewart was in town for OSU’s Business Speaker Series to talk on her experiences as a businesswoman, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and creator of Martha Stewart Living Magazine.

The series also took her to Tulsa Wednesday morning.