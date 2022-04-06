OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lifestyle businesswoman and Emmy award-winning TV show host Martha Stewart took a trip to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Cheever’s Cafe while in town for Oklahoma State University’s Business Speaker Series.

According to a post by the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, Mayor David Holt and Memorial Chairman John Kennedy showed her around the outdoor site and “expressed to her the deep impact the story and the Memorial have on Oklahoma City.”



Courtesy: Oklahoma National Memorial & Museum

Mayor Holt also took Stewart to dinner at a local restaurant, Cheever’s Cafe.

Courtesy: Mayor David Holt

Stewart was in town for OSU’s Business Speaker Series to talk on her experiences as a businesswoman, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and creator of Martha Stewart Living Magazine.

The series also took her to Tulsa Wednesday morning.