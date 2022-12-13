GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma 21st District Attorney’s office say a Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison for distribution and broadcasting of child pornography.

According to DA Greg Mashburn’s office, Neal Patrick Garith broadcasted multiple videos of child exploitation via a zoom call to Garvin County.

“We are extremely thankful for the collective cooperation between the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Internet Crimes Against Children, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations all of whom aided us in the successful prosecution and sentencing of Mr. Neal Garith to life in prison for broadcasting and distributing child exploitation material in our county,” said Mashburn’s office. “We want to specifically thank Trooper John Wildman and Special Agent Kelly DiAntonio for making the arrest of Mr. Garith in Baltimore, Maryland and for their tremendous help in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We want to thank Deputies Miles and Buonasera for their diligent investigative work here in Garvin County. Without them, we would have not have had the success that we did.”

Officials say Garith was in possession of thousands of child exploitation materials at the time of his arrest.