OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are dreaming of a summer vacation, officials at Will Rogers World Airport say you will no longer be required to wear a mask at the airport.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s directive on masks for air travel.

Following the ruling, the Transportation Security Administration announced that it would no longer enforce the mask mandate.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time,” the TSA statement on Monday read.

Officials at Will Rogers World Airport say travelers are no longer required to wear masks inside the airport.

They have removed signage and messages across the airport regarding masks.

EMBARK also announced that masks are no longer required on buses or streetcars. However, officials say they will continue to offer masks to those who want them.

They say they plan to maintain their sanitizing practices and operate air purifiers on all transit vehicles.