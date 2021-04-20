Masks to become optional at Enid Public Schools

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, one Oklahoma school district says it is making masks optional for the rest of the school year.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, the Enid Public Schools Board of Education voted to make masks optional in all district buildings for the remainder of the school year.

However, masks are still required for anyone who decides to visit a district building.

Officials say there are only 25 days left of the school year in Enid.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, more than 1.1 million Oklahomans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 820,000 have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report