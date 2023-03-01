OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro Technology Centers will be working alongside community agencies for its annual Mass Casualty Exercise.

On Thursday, March 9, at 8 a.m., a mass casualty exercise will take place on Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus. For the past eight years, Metro Tech has worked with local authorities and first responders to prepare for instances like active shooter scenarios.

Metro Tech Public Safety cadets shadow local first responder agencies during the Mass Casualty Exercise in 2022. Image courtesy Metro Tech. Metro Tech Public Safety cadets shadow local first responder agencies during the Mass Casualty Exercise in 2022. Image courtesy Metro Tech.

Officials say the goal is to prepare Metro Tech students for a mass casualty scenario and provide them with the proper training within the Public Safety Academy (PSA) and Healthcare Career programs to assist alongside local entities.

According to Metro Tech, they will be partnering with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD), Oklahoma City Fire Department (OCFD), Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA), Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), Regional Medical Response System (RMRS), Oklahoma Homeland Security, Tri-Corp Security, Army National Guard, local Airforce personnel and other Metro-area CareerTech Centers.

“The ability to work one-on-one with the Law Enforcement Officer cadets at Metro Tech through this event is a valuable opportunity both for the students and those of us who currently work in law enforcement,” Captain Fredrickson said. “We want to help make this scenario as realistic as possible to ensure that the cadets are well-prepared in case they are ever faced with a similar event.”

Metro Tech says the exercise will provide training in an active shooter scenario where around 53 people, played by volunteers from Metro Tech, partnering agencies, and institutions, will be deceased or injured, including the shooters, who will be portrayed by members of the military personnel.

Officials say Metro Tech’s Health Careers Center (HCC) will act as an emergency room and hospital, while the surrounding area will become a casualty site.

“Mass casualty preparedness is a necessary part of training for first responders and healthcare workers,” HCC Lab Simulation and Skills Coordinator, Josie Scott said. “We are very fortunate to be able to provide this type of training to our students alongside local first responders to help us have a better understanding of how we all work together to protect and serve our community.”

Cosmetology students, Metro Tech Public Safety Academy students, Licensed Practical Nursing program students, Pre-Nursing students, Medical Technology students, and Medical Assistant and Eye Care Technology students will also receive training during the exercise.

“This collaborative effort allows our students to train in a realistic setting while also granting additional training hours to local police, fire and EMSA personnel,” Metro Tech Superintendent, Aaron Collins, said. “With a scenario like this one becoming more prevalent in our society, it is our goal to ensure our students are competent and confident in their abilities so they are well prepared for their field once they graduate from Metro Tech. Offering this type of hands-on training provides valuable insight and experience for our future professionals.”