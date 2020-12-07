Massachusetts man sentenced for severe injury to prisons officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced for assaulting an officer at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City.
Officials say while 59-year-old William Stanley was an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center, Stanley kicked a correctional officer in the leg while the officer was escorting Stanley to the Special Housing Unit.
The assault resulted in an injury to the officer’s right hip, which ultimately led to a total right hip replacement.
Stanley was charged with assault on a federal officer causing bodily injury.
In January, he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Stanley was sentenced to 78 months, which will run consecutively to his ongoing prison term.
