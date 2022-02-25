OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Book lovers from across Oklahoma will be heading to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds for a massive sale.

The Friends of the Metropolitan Library System’s annual Book sale will take place on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Oklahoma Expo Hall.

Each year, the group hosts a massive sale of extremely discounted books, audiobooks, DVDs, and other items.

This year’s event will feature more than 80,000 books covering a range of subjects including fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, biographies, westerns, romance, children’s books, foreign language, music, DVDs and audiobooks.

Admission is free and many books and items start at just $1 each.

Book sale proceeds are used to purchase items and provide services to support the Metropolitan Library System.