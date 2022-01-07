Massive booksale coming to Oklahoma City next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If your New Year’s resolution is to read more books in 2022, you won’t want to miss the Friends of the Metropolitan Library System’s annual booksale.

The Friends of the Metropolitan Library System’s booksale will take place on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the public can head to the Oklahoma Expo Hall at the OKC Fairgrounds to find deals on thousands of books.

Admission to the event is free and many books and other items start at $1 each.

The booksale will offer more than 800,000 books covering a wide range of subjects including fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, biographies, medical, westerns, romance, children’s, encyclopedias, and foreign language. It will also include a large selection of music, DVDs, and audiobooks.

Friends members will be able to shop before the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, no memberships will be sold at this year’s event.

The deadline for patron tickets to be mailed to members is Sunday, Jan. 16. After that date, tickets will be available for pickup at will-call day-of the event.

Due to COVID-19 spreading in the community, the booksale will require all volunteers and guests over the age of 2 to wear a mask while attending the booksale.

Booksale proceeds are used to purchase items and provide services to support the Metropolitan Library System.