Massive jackpots over $400 million each up for grabs in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you bought your lottery ticket yet? Because two lotto drawings are being held this week, each with a jackpot of over $400 million.

The drawing for Oklahoma Mega Millions with Megaplier will be held on Tuesday night. The jackpot? A staggering $447 million.

Right on the heels of that drawing comes Wednesday’s Oklahoma Powerball Powerplay drawing for $410 million.

Both Mega Millions and Powerball tickets may be purchased until 8:59 p.m. on the evening of the drawing.