Massive jackpots over $400 million each up for grabs in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you bought your lottery ticket yet? Because two lotto drawings are being held this week, each with a jackpot of over $400 million.
The drawing for Oklahoma Mega Millions with Megaplier will be held on Tuesday night. The jackpot? A staggering $447 million.
Right on the heels of that drawing comes Wednesday’s Oklahoma Powerball Powerplay drawing for $410 million.
Both Mega Millions and Powerball tickets may be purchased until 8:59 p.m. on the evening of the drawing.
- 3 State Senate bills spark clash over individual rights vs. efforts to fight COVID-19
- ‘I won’t leave until we have a result’: Steve Kornacki prepares to hold our hands through another election
- Body found in Oklahoma City, investigators working to determine if that of Edmond missing person
- Live Updates: Senate majority at stake as most Georgia polls close
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision