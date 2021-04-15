Massive meth bust in Oklahoma stems from Mexican drug ring bringing drugs into the state and its prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A massive drug bust involved over 25 people being indicted by a federal grand jury April 8 where they were allegedly involved in international money laundering and a meth trafficking scheme. The drug trafficking was allegedly meant to bring meth into Oklahoma and its prisons.

Recovered in the bust were hundreds of pounds of meth, multiple guns and around $100,000 in wire transfers, not including cash flow.

“Often times we’re seeing some of the largest drug shipments in the country coming through Oklahoma because of our highway system and because of our close proximity to the border,” said Mark Woodward, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

The drugs allegedly came from the Hernandez Drug Trafficking Organization in Central Mexico. The court documents show about 27 people indicted by a federal grand jury in the Oklahoma operation. Agents seized nearly 200 gallons of liquid meth and more than 300 pounds of crystal meth.

“That is very, very common not just in Oklahoma but of course around the country,” Woodward said.

The court documents revealing all details of the bust can be viewed below.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Oscar and Lucero Hernandez Flores, brother and sister, allegedly headed the organization. Court documents accuse them of running semi-trucks full of liquid meth from Mexico to a property in Spencer, Okla. From there, the meth was hauled off to labs in Tecumseh, Okla., where it would be converted from liquid to crystal form. Court documents also said their main customers were inmates.

“Contraband being moved into correctional facilities is nothing new,” Woodward said.

The court documents detail pages and pages of wire transfers to Mexico. Starting in January of 2018, each wire transfer was anywhere between $100 to $900 or $1,000. The transfers were made multiple times per month over the course of two years.

In addition, investigators seized more than $464,000 along with 20 high-powered weapons including 12-gauge shotguns, AR-15s, AM-15s, pistols and other rifles. They also seized more than six vehicles, two Harley-Davidsons and two John Deeres, as well as acres of land in Oklahoma City, Wellston, Chandler and Pottawatomie County.

“We work very lengthy complex investigations,” Woodward said.

Late Thursday evening, KFOR heard back from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on this incident. They sent the following statement:

“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections appreciates the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma City Police Department working to prevent the introduction of contraband into our prisons. We will continue to strive to eliminate this ongoing threat to public safety.” OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SPOKESPERSON

Officials believe meth was bought and sold inside Oklahoma prisons starting in 2018 all the way up to March of 2021.