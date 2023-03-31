OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A multi-agency squad made a massive meth bust in Oklahoma City earlier this month on I-40. Drug traffickers were caught with over 100 pounds of it and more.

“This is what we’re getting, and this is what law enforcement is really trying to take off the roadways and that it is coming up here in massive amounts,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

Meth bust in Oklahoma City. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The bust was for 101 pounds of meth after authorities pulled over 29-year-old Antonio Edwards and 27-year-old Rashad Quantrell Fuqua for multiple traffic violations near I-40 and Portland Ave. A report states that the suspects gave different reasons for driving across the country and that the car smelled like marijuana. So, they got a K-9 unit out and it alerted them to it. They found it stuffed into tubs in the back of their rental car. That amount of meth had a street value of $2.1 million.

Antonio Edwards. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rashad Quantrell Fuqua. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“When we talk about methamphetamine, 101 pounds of methamphetamines, that is a lot of meth,” Johnson said. “That’s a lot of money and they can really drive that that dark network.”

Authorities also found just shy of a pound of pot and 6 MDMA pills. Johnson said a multi-agency squad made the stop with training on cars and other indicators that help them look for drug trafficking.

“To really stop that from getting through, I think is very positive, not only for our law enforcement, the job they do, but for our community and keeping them safe,” he said.

Both suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple drug charges.