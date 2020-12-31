Master gardeners will host seed swap in Canadian County

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Canadian County Master Gardeners invite community members to participate in their annual seed swap.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Mustang Public Library, 1201 N. Mustang Road, according to a Canadian County Master Gardeners news release.

“A seed swap is an event where local garden enthusiasts will bring seeds they’ve collected in their garden and swap them for seeds collected by other gardeners,” said Shelly Collins, president of Canadian County Master Gardeners.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants are asked to keep their seeds in empty containers or paper envelopes, label them and bring them to swap.

“When labeling seed containers make sure to include the full name of the plant, including variety name, and the date the seed was collected,” the news release states.

The swap will feature tables with signs indicating seeds for Annuals, Perennials, Vegetables & Fruit, Trees, Shrubs, and Herbs.

Participants will receive a ticket prior to the event for each seed packet in their collection that can be used to choose new seed packets

Family groups and participants will enter the swapping area at 10 a.m. and pick their seed packets.

“Once the swap begins, things move along at a fast pace. So, arrive early for a good spot in line and the best chance at collecting your seeds,” Collins said.

Certified Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about starting the seeds and nurturing the plant.

“The advice is free and will provide an opportunity to get out of the house for a fun and informative adventure for you and the family,” Collins said.

All participants four years old and older must wear a mask. No more than 10 family groups are allowed in the room at a time.