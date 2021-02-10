MATC Vaccination Clinic postponed in McClain County due to hazardous weather conditions

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The McClain County Health Department postponed Thursday’s vaccine appointments at Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne in response to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

“In an effort to keep our clients and staff safe, we have decided to postpone our vaccine clinic at MATC,” said Jackie Kanak, Regional Director for District 6 County Health Departments. “Though road conditions may vary throughout the night and day, we have concerns about our clients being able to travel to and from the clinic safely.”

Scheduled appointments are rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 as a walk-in clinic between 1-4 p.m., according to a Health Department news release.

“These clients do not need to return to the portal to seek another appointment time. We will continue to provide updates on future clinics through our facebook pages, local news, and direct correspondence, by phone or email, with clients,” the news release states.