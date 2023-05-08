OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has partnered with Mathis Home to offer its annual ZOOfriends membership at a discount for a limited time.

From Monday, May 8 through Sunday, June 4, you can purchase a Membership Passport for Four for a discounted price of $99 – a savings of $50.

Memberships can be purchased at two Mathis Home locations: Oklahoma City (3434 W Reno Ave.) or Midwest City (7271 SE 29th Street).

Purchases are limited to one per customer.

With a membership, you can enjoy unlimited visits to the Zoo for an entire year and additional benefits and discounts.

Learn more about membership and the discount on the Zoo’s website.