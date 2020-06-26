Maud woman dies in head-on collision in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Maud, Okla., woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on Thursday.

Mitzi Pearce, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene on State Highway 59, approximately two miles east of Bowlegs, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Pearce was driving a 2005 Ford F250 west on Highway 59 when at approximately 5:17 p.m. she went left of center and hit an eastbound 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, according to the news release.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a 40-year-old Arlington, Texas, man, was flown by Air Evac to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is receiving treatment for multiple injuries, the news release states.

Latest Stories