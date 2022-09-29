The University of Oklahoma Max Westheimer Airport Credit: University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’ve always dreamed of learning more about aircrafts that soar above the clouds, you won’t want to miss the 16th annual Aviation Festival.

The University of Oklahoma Max Westheimer Airport and the Norman Chamber of Commerce are hosting the 16th annual Aviation Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The family-friendly event allows visitors to experience the inner workings of the airport, explore various aircrafts, and talk with pilots.

Organizers say aircraft displays will include military aircraft, aircraft from the World War II Museum, USDA, and more.

The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Max Westheimer Airport, located at 1700 Lexington Ave. in Norman.