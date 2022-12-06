OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mayfield Middle School in Putnam City is one of Code.org‘s CS Leader Prize Winners.

In partnership with DonorsChoose, Code.org is aiming to help schools from underserved communities access computer science education.

According to Oklahoma Public School Resource Center (OPSRC), Mayfield Middle School is one of two Oklahoma schools to be awarded the $10,000 to enhance computer science education for students.

Event at Mayfield Middle School. Image courtesy Putnam City Schools.

In addition to the $10K, OPSRC says the teacher responsible to entering the winning school in the contest will be awarded a no-cost scholarship to Code.org’s Professional Learning Program.