Mayor David Holt applauds Oklahoma City for having second lowest unemployment rate in the nation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is feeling good about his city’s unemployment rate – the second lowest in the nation for a large metropolitan area.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Oklahoma City has a 2.9 percent unemployment rate, coming in close behind Salt Lake City, Utah, which has 2.8 percent unemployment rate.

Holt said Oklahoma City’s current unemployment rate is the same as it was in January 2020, two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma.

“Congrats! Meanwhile, we’ll continue our work at City Hall to grow quality jobs,” Holt said on social media.

Oklahoma as a whole also ranks high in the nation for low unemployment rate, ranking fifth among states for low unemployment rate with 3.5 percent in July, an improvement from its 3.7 percent rate in June.

Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate among states with a 2.3 percent rate.