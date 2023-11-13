OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is collaborating with a local creamery on an ice cream flavor to benefit the community.

Mayor Holt is working with Boom Town Creamery to give back to the City’s Homeless Alliance. Starting Tuesday, November 14, the new flavor inspired by Mayor Holt will be sold in Boom Town’s various locations.

The flavor, Amarena Cherry Sorbet and Vanilla Swirl, has been named “Mayor Holt’s Medley” inspired by his trips to New Jersey.

“We’re so excited about Mayor Holt’s flavor,” said Boom Town Creamery owner Angela Muir. “Mrs. Holt is from the east coast, so every summer they visit the Jersey Shore.”

Muir explained how Mayor Holt would always get a cherry water ice with vanilla soft serve swirl called a “gelati” during the trip. Mayor Holt’s Medley is the Creamery’s take on that unique flavor.

Boom Town Creamery is also hosting a release party for the flavor at its NW 23rd location at 605 NW 23rd St. on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Mayor Holt will be in attendance to celebrate the new flavor as well as the positive impact it’s making.

“You can come say ‘hi’ to Mayor Holt, grab a pint, grab a scoop on a waffle cone, enjoy the beautiful weather and some ice cream.”

The flavor is limited and will be available for purchase in scoops and pints while supplies last.

All of the proceeds from Mayor Holt’s Medley will go towards the Homeless Alliance. Boom Town Creamery is also holding a winter glove and hand warmer drive in stores to benefit the homeless and customers who donate receive a free topping or sauce to pair with their ice cream.

To learn more about Boom Town Creamery, visit boomtowncreamery.com.